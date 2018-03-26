2 police graduates in mauling incident to file criminal raps vs ‘attackers’

TWO of the six Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduates who were mauled by their underclassmen will file criminal charges against them, according to the PNPA director.

Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol said in a phone interview that Insp. Ylam Lambenecio and Insp. Arjay Divino would file criminal charges before the Silang Municipal Station against the nine cadets who attacked them at the PNPA barracks after their graduation.

Lambenecio and Divino are under the PNP bureau.

“We identified nine who will be charged criminally. We are currently waiting for the complainants in the police station. [They will] probably [go here]this afternoon,” he said.

In the PNPA’s initial investigation, Adnol said the attack was motivated by the need to get even with their upperclassmen who were allegedly strict to them in terms of policy implementation.

“They want to get even with the upperclass. It is said that they were strict in policy implementation but they did not inflict physical harm since hazing was not allowed,” according to Adnol.

He said these cadets would be dismissed from the Academy if they would be found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct of unbecoming a cadet.

Adnol said aside from the nine, 15 other cadets would be facing administrative charges in relation to the incident.

All 24 cadets are part of Class 2019.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa said on Monday that all six graduates were currently in stable condition.

No such thing as tradition

Adnol also denied that this was a tradition among lower classmen who may get even with their seniors after they graduate.

Adnol was reacting to de la Rosa who said that the practice has been “on and off” in the Academy for years.

De la Rosa said some alumnus of the PNPA told him that it was stopped in 2005 but it returned in recent years.

“There is no such tradition here. We do not have a dunking pool or pit in the Academy and if this is a tradition, it should be authorized and we did not authorize this,” Adnol said.

He was referring to the tradition of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) whose graduates were dunked in a swimming pool.

Adnol also denied that there was an ongoing culture of violence among cadets as they encouraged lower classmen to report upper classmen who would physically abuse them.

The PNPA Maragtas Class of 2018 graduated on March 22, with 106 cadets. They will be deployed to the PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.