2 police officers, 95 others arrested in transport campaign vs unregistered vehicles

IN A bid to fully eliminate colorum and dilapidated vehicles on the road, the Inter-agency Council for Traffic (IACT) netted 92 violators, including two police officers, in a single day in two cities in Metro Manila last week.

The arrests in Parañaque and Pasay on Thursday, April 26, were part of the IACT campaign dubbed “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” and “Kamao.”

Of the 92, 57 were arrested for smoke-belching while 35 others were for various violations, including eight for driving unregistered or “colorum” vehicles. Two of the eight were the police officers who were not identified but bore the ranks of chief inspector and SPO4 (Senior Police Officer 4).

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) impounded the eight colorum vehicles, two of which were heavily tinted Toyota Grandias that the police officers were driving. One of them even bore the sticker of the Office of the President, according to IACT.

The two Grandias were being used like a UV Express van.

The two police officers did not resist but attempted to talk their way out with the operatives on site. One was even in uniform and carried his service firearm, IACT said.

IACT head Tim Orbos, who is also Transportation undersecretary, reported the incident to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Tugade, in turn, directed Orbos to report the matter to Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde.

“I am disappointed that even those we expect to abide the law first will be caught red-handed,” Orbos said in a statement.

Orbos further warned against the use of these vehicles as public transport.

“To those who are planning or using private vehicles for public use, whether you are a civilian or a law enforcement personnel, we urge you to stop that activity because IACT will have no let-up in its campaign versus colorum vehicles,” Orbos stressed.

Orbos also reminded motorists to check the roadworthiness and legitimacy of their vehicles’ franchises to avoid being caught by the authorities.

“We are reminding our motorists to make sure that their vehicles are safe to ride on and in the case of public utility vehicles, bearing LTFRB-required markings and case numbers with appropriate legal franchises,” he said. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ