2 police officers to be treated at NEcija mega rehab center

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Nueva Ecija: Two Central Luzon police officers are among the first batch of 2,500 drug dependents who will undergo reformation at the newly inaugurated mega rehabilitation center here.

The two, who were given slots, are among 37 surrenderers from Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan and Tarlac who will undergo rehabilitation for six to 12 months.

However, Region 3 Police Director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino refused to name the officers who volunteered to undergo treatment as part of the Philippine National Police’s drug cleansing efforts within its rank.

He said they were the early results of his “Sumbong Bilis” initiative, in which those who volunteered to surrender or were arrested would have to name others who are confirmed to be into the illegal drug business.

The first batch is part of the 67,000 surrendered drug dependents in Luzon.

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said that as of October about 800 trained health workers and 200 professional health personnel have been hired to support the in-patients at the rehab facility.

At least 100 patients will be admitted for treatment before the year ends.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday inaugurated Phase 1 of the 10,000-bed rehabilitation facility here that can house 4 patients per room with 2,000 patients capacity. Phases 2 and 3 will be finished within the next three months, Ubial added.