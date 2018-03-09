2 policemen, 2 civilians arrested for extortion

THE chief of the Iligan City Highway Patrol Team (HPT), a policeman and two of their civilian aides were arrested in an entrapment on Wednesday night after receiving P3,000 marked money from a driver they held for traffic violation. Arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) were Senior Insp. Rolando Rigat, HPT head; Senior Police Officer 2 Crisanto Bernardo; and Highway Patrol Group civilian auxiliary members Mac Harvey Abad and Sidney Cañete. Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, CITF commander, said they arrested the four after receiving complaints through text messages from several motorists in the area who were victimized by the group in the guise of conducting a checkpoint. The CITF has arrested 60 police personnel for various violations like extortion and protection in illegal gambling. Meanwhile, 65 police personnel were charged with various administrative cases after the PNP launched the CITF February last year to ferret out crooked policemen in wake of involvement of several police officers in the kidnapping and killing of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.