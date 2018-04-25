2 policemen arrested for extortion in Pasay

TWO policemen were arrested in an entrapment operation in Pasay City for allegedly extorting money from bus and van drivers to allow them to pick-up passengers at illegal terminals.

Operatives from Counter-intelligence Task Force (CITF) arrested PO 2 Jerry Jubail and PO1 Michael Domalanta at Malibay, Pasay City for receiving the marked money from a complainant discreetly accompanied by anti-police scalawag forces.

Jubail and Domalanta were assigned at the Malibay Police Community Precinct in Pasay City.

According to a spot report, the entrapment operation stemmed from a complaint that was filed at the CITF office, which accused Jubail and Domalanta of extorting from P300 to P500 from van and bus drivers in exchange for allowing them to take passengers at illegal terminals in the area.

The arrested policemen are now under the custody of CITF for documentation and eventual filing of a case.

New PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said that he would impose stricter rules and regulations as part of his internal cleansing program. ROY NARRA