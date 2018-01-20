2 policemen face murder raps in Carl-Kulot slay

Criminal charges were filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday against two Caloocan City policemen for the murder of 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz and his companion, 14-year old Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman in August 2017.

In a 35-page resolution dated December 18, 2017 but released to the media only on Friday, prosecutors said they found probable cause to indict the two policemen for the crime of murder.

The resolution was signed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Ma. Emilia Victorio, and Assistant State Prosecutors Gilmarie Fe Pacamarra and Alejandro Daguiso, and approved by Senior Depity State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon and Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan, Jr.

Charged for two counts murder, two counts of torture, and three counts of planting of evidence (.38 caliber revolver, “shabu,” marijuana) were Police Officers 1 Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita.

In a news conference on Friday, Catalan said murder charges were filed against the two policemen because they killed Arnaiz even if the teen did not pose any danger to their lives.

“Murder was filed because it was done in a treacherous manner without risk to themselves,” he told reporters.

The DoJ gave credence to the testimony of bystander “Joe Daniel,” the eyewitness of Arnaiz’s parents, Carlito and Eva, and de Guzman’s parents, Gabriel and Lina, the complainants in the case.

“He (‘Joe Daniel’) witnessed how the police officers shot the handcuffed male (Arnaiz) who was already on his knees, with arms raised, shouting ‘Susuko na ako.’ (I will surrender.) Those pleas fell on deaf ears as the police officers shot the handcuffed male three times. He also narrated that one of the police officers took a firearm inside the mobile patrol car and placed it on the hand of the male victim,” the resolution stated.

The two victims went missing on August 17. Arnaiz’s body was found in a morgue 10 days after, while Reynaldo’s was found on September 6 in Gapan, Nueva Ecija with 26 stab wounds, 20 days later.

The two policemen admitted to killing Arnaiz, but claimed self-defense in the performance of duty, as they were supposedly responding to the alleged robbery of taxi driver Tomas Bagcal. They claimed Arnaiz fired at them first.

In the case of de Guzman, the Justice department considered the factual circumstance that he and Arnaiz were last seen together. In addition, ‘Joe Daniel’ testified that a “smaller person” fitting de Guzman’s description was seated beside Arnaiz inside the policemen’s mobile patrol car.

“[A]n unbroken chain of circumstances… would reasonably lead to the conclusion that… PO1 Perez and PO1 Arquilita were likewise responsible for his (de Guzman’s) death since they were the last persons seen to be in the company, or having custody of [de Guzman],” prosecutors said.

Bagcal was cleared, the Justice department said, in the absence of any overt act that would implicate him in the incident.