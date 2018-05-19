2 policemen in teen’s slay charged in Navotas

The double murder complaint against two dismissed policemen in connection with the killing of Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman was refiled before the Navotas City Regional Trial Court after a Caloocan City judge threw out the case for lack of jurisdiction.

The case was raffled off to the sala of Branch 287 presiding Judge Romana Maria Melchora Del Rosario.

On May 9, 2018, Judge Georgina Hidalgo of the Caloocan City RTC Branch 122 dismissed the complaint against Police Officers 1 Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita.

The judge said the case was dismissed “for lack of jurisdiction, having been filed in a wrong venue, without prejudice for the filing of these cases with the appropriate court of competent jurisdiction.”

Prosecutors of the Department of Justice filed a motion to withdraw the complaint so that they can refile the case before the proper court.

The prosecution filed the motion when witness Joe Daniels revealed during cross-examination that Arnaiz was killed in Navotas, not in Caloocan City.

Daniels told the court that he saw Arnaiz, who was on his knees, being shot “on C3 Road, corner Dalagang Bukid and Tanigue Streets.”

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta said the parties to the case should not waste time questioning the jurisdiction of the court “since the primary crime scene was at the boundary of Navotas and Caloocan cities.

“The secondary crime scene where he [Arnaiz] was found was in Caloocan near the Navotas boundary. PAO assisted the family of Carl and Kulot [De Guzman] in the preliminary investigation. The prosecution panel filed the case in Caloocan against the Caloocan police. The two scenes are very close to each other,” Acosta explained.

The killing of Arnaiz, 19, and de Guzman, 14, along with Kian Loyd de los Santos, 17, reportedly by Caloocan City police officers sparked public outrage and criticism of the government’s war on drugs.