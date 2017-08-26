2 policemen in Marawi soldier’s killing detained

The two Zamboanga del Sur policemen who shot dead an army soldier who was on leave from the fighting in Marawi City were put in restrictive custody on Friday by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The two are under the restrictive custody of the Aurora Municipal Police Station.” Zamboanga Peninsula police spokesperson Chief Inspector Helen Galvez said.

Corporal Rodillo Bartolome was shot dead in Aurora town in Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday by Police Officer (PO) 2 Ronal Zeros and PO1 Michael Bullanday after being mistaken as a gun-for-hire.

When Aurora Police searched and checked Bartolome’s belongings, they found his identification card as a government trooper serving under the Philippine Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion.

According to Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesperson Captain Jo-An Petinglay, Bartolome was allowed to go on an overnight leave by commanding officer to be able to visit his family.

She added that Bartolome underwent debriefing and tested “negative for crisis stress” before leaving the camp.