Thursday, May 11, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»2 policemen slain in Antipolo ambush

    2 policemen slain in Antipolo ambush

    0
    By on Regions

    TWO police officers were killed in an ambush in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City on Wednesday night.
    Police Officer 2 Ernesto Turalba Jr., assigned to Baras Municipal Police Station, died instantly, while PO 2 Roberto Reganit, of the Rizal Police Provincial Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit in Taytay, Rizal died in a hospital shortly.

    They were reportedly on their way to report for duty and each riding a motorcycle when attacked by the gunmen, also on motorcycles, along Zigzag Road in Barangay San Jose at about 8 p.m.

    The policemen, both in civilian clothes when attacked, sustained several gunshot wounds.

    The suspects immediately fled after the incident.

    Investigators recovered several empty shells of a caliber 45 pistol from the crime scene.
    A pursuit operation has been ordered.

    Investigation is being conducted to determine the motive for the killing and identity of the suspects.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.