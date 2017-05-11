2 policemen slain in Antipolo ambush

TWO police officers were killed in an ambush in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City on Wednesday night.

Police Officer 2 Ernesto Turalba Jr., assigned to Baras Municipal Police Station, died instantly, while PO 2 Roberto Reganit, of the Rizal Police Provincial Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit in Taytay, Rizal died in a hospital shortly.

They were reportedly on their way to report for duty and each riding a motorcycle when attacked by the gunmen, also on motorcycles, along Zigzag Road in Barangay San Jose at about 8 p.m.

The policemen, both in civilian clothes when attacked, sustained several gunshot wounds.

The suspects immediately fled after the incident.

Investigators recovered several empty shells of a caliber 45 pistol from the crime scene.

A pursuit operation has been ordered.

Investigation is being conducted to determine the motive for the killing and identity of the suspects.