2 policemen slain in Davao also ‘pushers’

Two alleged notorious drug dealers who turned out to be police officers were killed in a shootout with operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police during a buy-bust in Davao del Norte. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the fatalities as Senior Police Officer 2 Roque Amador and Police Officer 2 Noe Gemintisa, alias Gemini. Amador is assigned at Carmen Municipal Police Station and Gemintisa at Panabo City Police Station, who went absent without official leave. Seized during the operation on January 9 were one sachet of shabu worth P5,000, a caliber 45 pistol with eight ammunition, one caliber 9mm pistol with 12 bullets, two live cartridges for caliber 45 and one magazine for caliber 9mm pistol.