2 posing as policemen nabbed with marijuana; 5 ‘pushers’ busted

Bacoor CITY, Cavite: Two armed men posing as police officers and threatening two construction workers in Barangay Niog 1 here were arrested with 65 grams of dried marijuana leaves on Sunday. The suspects were identified as Andy Manliguez, 33, of Barangay Maliksi 3, Bacoor and Romnick Otero of Las Piñas, Metro Manila. Barangay Chairman Benjamin Pelingon of Barangay Niog 1 earlier reported to the police that the suspects introduced themselves as policemen and accosted two workers. Manliguez was found with a replica of a caliber .45 pistol tucked on his waist and marijuana. Meanwhile, five more drug suspects were arrested in three separate buy-busts in Silang, Tanza and Cavite City also on Sunday. Nabbed in Silang were Dan Louie Claudio, 19, of Barangay Yakal and Ely Recto Acosta, 25, from Barangay San Antonio de Padua 2, Dasmariñas City after selling shabu to a poseur buyer; in Barangay Punta 1, Tanza, Jaymark Montalban, 24, and Kelvin Dalisay, 24, were found with four sachets of shabu; while Rogelio Ignacio, 41, of Barangay 8, Dalahican, Cavite City, was arrested for selling shabu to an undercover policeman.