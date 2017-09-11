2 PSL bets cop Most Outstanding Swimmer award

Two Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in the 23rd SSC Open Asean Midget Swimming Championship held at the Singapore Swimming Club swimming pool in Singapore.

Veteran international campaigner Richelle Anne Raine Callera copped two gold and one bronze medals highlighted by two record-breaking feats to claim the MOS trophy in the girls’ 7-year category.

Callera registered 16,83 seconds in the 25m freestyle event to erase the 16.87-second old mark. She also established a new record of 16.52 seconds in the 25m butterfly – way better than the 17.82 previous tournament record.

Callera also steered the girls’ 9-under 100m medley relay to a bronze-medal finish along with Ruth Denise Sula, Heleina Maria Glorioso and Ckryztyn Leonardo. They submitted 1:27.96.

Sharing the limelight was Aishel Cid Evangelista who claimed the top honors in the boys’ 7-year class after earning one gold and one silver.

Evangelista topped the 25m freestyle (16.44) and placed second in the 25m backstroke (19.99).

“We’re happy with the outcome of our campaign here in the Asean Midget Meet. To win more than 12 medals including five gold is a big achievement for us since all the best young swimmers from the Southeast Asian region are here. There are also Americans and Europeans who represented their clubs or schools here in Singapore,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

It was the second-straight MOS award of Callera and Evangelista in international competition after winning the same accolade in the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Meet held at the Singapore Island Country Club last month.

Overall, PSL bagged 12 medals on five gold, four silver and three bronze.

The other gold medalists were Master Charles Janda in boys’ 8-year 25m backstroke (19.23) and Kiara Acierto in girls’ 7-year 25m backstroke (21.18).

Ruth Sula chipped in two silver medals in the girls’ 9-year (25m butterfly and 25m backstroke) while Leonardo got one silver in the girls’ 6-under (25m breaststroke).

Janda (25m butterfly), Acierto (25m butterfly) and the girls’ 9-under 100m medley relay contributed the three bronze medals.

Trump Christian Luistro, Portia Jean Belo, Allister Corpuz, Sinagtala Cuevas, Shinloah San Diego, Jamesray Mishael Ajido, Charles Philip Andallo and Leodd Dalman also saw action in the two-day meet.