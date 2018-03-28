2 PSL tankers set for Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be sending two young promising tankers to the 2018 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge that begins on Saturday at the HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 10-year) and Alister Archer Corpuz (girls’ 8-year) are both aiming to dominate their respective age bands in the tournament that drew more than 1,000 swimmers from different parts of the world.

Francino Archer will see action in eight events, namely 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle. Alister Archer will compete in six events: the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

“It’s a good exposure for these two young swimmers since they’ll be competing against the world’s best young tankers. They trained hard for this competition and we’re hoping for the best,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Francino Archer is coming off a successful campaign in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR swimming competition held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida in February.

“It’s a big competition. Some of this generation’s Olympian competed in the tournament during their age-group days. It’s really a good training ground for our young swimmers,” added Papa

Besides the Philippines and host Australia, the other countries competing in the two-day meet are Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as well as some European countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Great Britain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Four PSL tankers represented the Philippines in the 2017 edition led by reigning Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh.

They won 20 gold, seven silver and one bronze medals.