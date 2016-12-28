2 ‘pushers’, 6 others nabbed in drug dens

POLICE raided two separate drug dens in Manila resulting in the arrest of eight drug suspects and confiscated P15,000 worth of shabu on Wednesday in Manila. Senior Insp. Eduardo Papaya, chief of Manila Police District (MPD)-Malate station’s anti-illegal drugs unit, identified the main targets of the buy-bust as Myline Romero and Christopher Parayno. Both Romero and Parayno, included in the police drug watchlist, yielded P200 worth of shabu. The six other arrested in simultaneous operations were Gilbert Veray, Criselda Cabanto, Eduardo Papaya, Bernie Javier and John Bell Padilla. Romero’s mother, Hilda, was arrested for obstruction of justice after preventing lawmen from arresting her daughter.