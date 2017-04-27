2 ‘pushers’ killed, 5 nabbed in Laguna raids

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Two suspected drugs dealers were killed while five others were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Santa Rosa City on Thursday. Santa Rosa City Chief of Police, Supt. Joel Estaris, identified one of the suspects as alias “Ramz” while the other suspect is yet to be identified. Seized from them was a sachet of shabu and firearms. The third suspect carrying the bulk of the shabu escaped. Estaris said an operation was conducted at 2:15 a.m. on Phase 9, Southville Subd., Barangay Caingin. The suspects sensed they were dealing with a police asset and fired but missed, prompting other lawmen to fire back hitting the two who were declared dead in a hospital. Police arrested Ismael Enciso who was seen in the area carrying a caliber 45 pistol. In Calamba City, Chief of Police Supt. Fernando Ortega said a buy-bust was conducted at Purok 3, Barangay Palingon and drug surrenderers Roberto Liquido and Ako Bryan, and Jose Ustaris were arrested. Confiscated from them were 21 sachets of shabu. In a separate buy-bust at Purok 3, Barangay Pansol, suspect Jaypee Baring, recently identified drug suspect, was also arrested with five sachets of shabu.

ROSELLE M. AQUINO