2 pushers killed in Batangas drug-bust

Two suspected drug pushers were killed in a buy-bust that resulted in an shoot out with combined personnel of Batangas Provincial Intelligence Branch, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Lian Municipal Police Station on Thursday at Sitio Altura, Barangay Matabungkayo in Lian, Batangas.

The slain suspects were identified as Marlon Lubugan, 34, of Barangay 11, Nasugbu, Batangas and Michael Adrias, 36, of Barangay 7, Nasugbu, Batangas. Police tagged as Lubugan as level 1 high-value target for drug pushing operating in the areas of Nasugbu and Lian while Adrias is newly identified drug suspect by Lian police.

Reports said Lubugan sold two heat-sealed sachets to a police poseur buyer but when the law enforcer revealed himself as a police officer, both suspects drew their firearms and shot the law enforcer that resulted in a firefight.

Senior Insp. Hazel Luma-Ang Suarez said the suspects were declared dead on arrival from gun shot wounds at Apacible Memorial District Hospital.