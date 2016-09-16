2 ‘pushers’ killed in Bulacan

Two suspected drug pushers were killed in separate operations in the towns of Marilao and San Rafael in Bulacan on Thursday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting police provincial director, identified the slain suspects as Raymart Pobillo of Barangay Santa Rosa-1 in Marilao while an unidentified man was also killed in a shootout in San Rafael. Supt. Amado Mendoza, Marilao acting chief of police, said Pobillo was earlier reported roaming near the Marilao-Bocaue Boundary in Santa Rosa-2 who, when accosted, fired at law enforcers, sparking a shootout. Recovered from Pobillo were two sachets of shabu, a Smith and Wesson with live and spent bullets and a motorcycle registered to another owner. Meanwhile, in San Rafael, Bulacan, an unidentified drug suspect, described to be between 25 and 30 years old, dark complexioned, medium built and wearing black cycling shorts and green and white T-shirt was killed in a clash after evading a checkpoint along Barangay Poblacion. He had carried two heat-sealed sachets of shabu, a caliber 38 revolver loaded with six live ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a motorcycle.

FREDERICK SILVERIO