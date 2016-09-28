2 ‘pushers’ killed in Quezon

TWO suspected drug pushers, one of them a high-value target, were killed while their unidentified companion escaped after engaging a group of policemen in a shootout during an operation on Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Malabanban Sur, Candelaria in Quezon province. Senior Supt. Antonio Yarra, Quezon provincial police director, on Wednesday identified the two slain suspects as Roberto Silva, a high-value target, and Jessie Silva of the same barangay (village). Yarra said seized from the slain suspects were two caliber 45 pistols, a shotgun, four plastic sachets of dried marijuana leaves and a dozen plastic sachets of shabu valued at P74,000. He added that Roberto is the alleged leader of the Morado gunrunning group and he was the main suspect in the killing of Police Officer 1 Ramil Rodriguez in Candelaria town on September 21.