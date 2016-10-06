2 more ‘pushers’ killed in Laguna

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Two more drug pushers on drug watchlist were killed in an encounter in the cities of San Pedro and San Pablo, this province. Supt. Harold Depositar, San Pedro City chief of police, said Mario Lumotus was the subject of a buy-bust at Banawe Street, Southern Heights 2 in Barangay UBL when he engaged operatives in a gunfight. Recovered from him were a 9mm pistol and six sachets of shabu. Meanwhile, San Pablo City chief of police Supt. Rey Rosero said Renato Cunanan was killed when he tried to escape and opted to fight with lawmen serving him a search warrant.

ROSELLE AQUINO