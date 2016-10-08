2 more ‘pushers’ killed in Nueva Ecija

Two suspected drug dealers were found dead inside an abandoned vehicle in General Natividad, Nueva Ecija on Saturday. Chief of Police Rex Perocho said the bodies of Resito Dela Cruz and Alvin Libed, both of Barangay Calaocan in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija were wrapped with packaging tape and believed to be victims of summary execution. Dela Cruz owns an Internet shop while Libed is a computer technician. Police found a roll of aluminum foil, used aluminum strips, four lighters and a cellular phone from dela Cruz. Both are surrenderers at San Jose City police station.