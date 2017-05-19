2 ‘pushers’ slain in Bataan STING

LIMAY, Bataan: Two suspected drug dealers were killed after they allegedly engaged policemen in a gunfight during a buy-bust operation here on Thursday night. Senior Supt. Benjamin Silo, Jr., Bataan police director, said suspect “Rey” and his unidentified companion escaped, sensing that they were dealing with a poseur-buyer. They were cornered in a vacant lot but opened fire at pursuing lawmen triggering a firefight. Scene-of-the-crime operatives recovered from suspects two caliber 38 revolvers with live bullets, fired cartridges, four sachets of shabu, weighing scale and P2,750 cash.

ERNIE B. ESCONDE