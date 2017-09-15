2 ‘pushers’ slain in Bulacan

TWO alleged drug dealers, identified as certain “Ben Diesel” and alias “Ode” were killed during a buy-bust conducted in Barangay Fatima 5, City of San Jose Del Monte (SJDM), Bulacan on Wednesday. SJDM police Chief Supt. Fitz Macariola said an armed encounter ensued between the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the suspects after Ben Diesel ran towards his apartment sensing that he was dealing with an undercover. The suspects fired at pursuing operatives that triggered a gunfight resulting in Ben Diesel’s death. Recovered from the suspects were 11 sachets of shabu; a Noringco caliber .45 pistol loaded with bullets; a Colt MRIV series 8 caliber .45 pistol; several fired cartridges of various caliber; cellphone; buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia. The cadavers of the suspects were brought to Jade Funeral Homes in Barangay San Rafael II, SJDM City.