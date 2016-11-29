2 ‘Pushers’ slain in Marikina

TWO suspected drug pushers who earlier surrendered were killed by unknown assailants in separate incidents in Marikina City on Monday night. The first victim, Arthur Andres, 50, was shot dead by unidentified suspects along J.P. Rizal in Barangay Malanday, at 8:45 p.m. Andres was watching television when six armed men on board motorcycles barged into his house and opened fired. He died instantly. Andres who was included in the drug watch list in their barangay (village) surrendered earlier but continued his illicit activities. Shortly after 10 minutes, another drug suspect was also killed by unidentified gunmen in the same barangay. Christopher Gonzaga, 41, “alias Kulit” of Camia Street, Barangay Malanday, was killed near their house by two masked men wearing black jackets and caps on board motorcycles. He did not reach Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center alive from gunshot wounds. Gonzaga was also in the drug watch list in their village.