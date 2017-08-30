2 ‘PUSHERS’ SLAIN IN NCOTABATO RUNNING GUNBATTLE

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Two suspected drug traffickers,Edzrapel Dima and Bashir Maniling, were killed after they engaged in a running gunbattle with police anti-narcotic operatives in Pikit, North. Chief Insp. Romy Castañares, Pikit chief of police, said both suspects of Pagalungan, Maguindanao, were in the police drugwatch list. Castañares said they received tips that the suspects were onboard a tricycle carrying drugs and were on their way to Aleosan, North Cotabato. Responding policemen recovered from the suspects a mini Uzi caliber 9mm machine pistol and several drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, police in nearby Tulunan town arrested Jonel Ambid, 27, a farmer in a buy-bust on Tuesday night. A resident of Barangay Maybula, Ambid surrendered in 2016 and admitted having engaged in drug trafficking and vowed to reform. However, investigators said, he returned to his old ways and continued selling drugs.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL