2 quakes rattle Nueva Vizcaya — Phivolcs

TWO earthquakes rattled Nueva Vizcaya on Tuesday noon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The first quake at 12:12 p.m., recorded at magnitude 4.8, was 4 kilometers (km) northeast of Kayapa with a depth of 6 km. Phivolcs reported earlier a magnitude 4.6.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Baguio City; Intensity 2 in Bayombong in Nueva Vizcaya, Santiago City, Isabela; and Intensity 1 in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

An aftershock with magnitude 3.8, reported previously at 3.5, was recorded at 12:17 p.m. 5 km southwest of Kayapa with a depth of 1 km.

“Dahil mababaw lang yung earthquakes, mataas ang tsansa nating magkaroon pa ng aftershocks,” Carol Punzalan from Phivolcs’ earthquake monitoring team told The Manila Times.

(Because the earthquakes are shallow, there is a high chance of more aftershocks.)

Phivolcs added that the origin of both earthquakes was tectonic.

No damage was reported in the region. GLEE JALEA