2 quakes rock Nueva Vizcaya

Two earthquakes hit Nueva Vizcaya on Tuesday noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The first quake hit at 12:12 p.m. and had a 4.6 magnitude.

A second temblor followed with a 4.8 magnitude.

It was located 4 kilometers northeast of Kayapa with a depth of 6 km.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Baguio City; Intensity 2 in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya and Santiago City, Isabela; and Intensity 1 in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

An aftershock with a 3.8 magnitude, previously at 3.5, was recorded at 12:17 p.m. in the same area.

It was located 5 km southwest of Kayapa with a depth of 1 km.

“Because the earthquakes were not very deep and were tectonic in origin, there is a strong probability of aftershocks being felt,” Carol Punzalan from Phivolcs’ earthquake monitoring team said.

No damages were reported in the region.