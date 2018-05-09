2 robbery suspects dead in clash with police in Cavite — report

GENERAL TRIAS, Cavite — Two robbery suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Cavite on Wednesday, according to reports on radio and online.

The unidentified robbers exchanged fire with lawmen as they tried to run away from the scene of the crime at Barangay Bacao in the City of General Trias, an online report said.

Quoting police, the same report said the sight of two gasoline station employees face down on the ground led them to conclude that the place was robbed.

Police chased the suspects, two of whom drew their guns, prompting policemen to shoot back. Two of the alleged robbers were killed in the shootout at Barangay Malabon in San Juan while the other two escaped.

A cal. 38 was recovered but not the undetermined amount of stolen cash. CHEERLYN SEBASTIAN