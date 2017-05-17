2 Sayyaf bandits slain in Sulu clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two Abu Sayyaf Group members were killed in a brief clash on Wednesday in Sulu.

Army Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the fighting erupted at Sandah village in Patikul, a known lair of the notorious group allied with the Islamic State.

She said troops from the 10th Infantry Battalion recovered the bodies of the slain terrorists, including three M16 automatic rifles.

A report from Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said “We were also able to recover the remains of the two Abu Sayyaf bandits who are still yet to be identified. Fortunately, no one was hurt from among our soldiers.”

Meanwhile, two bandits – Musa Jamil Alsid, 19, and Mohammad Waddang Udding, 20, – also surrendered on Tuesday to the 2nd Special Forces Battalion under Lt. Col. Gaspar Panopio in Talipao town. They turned over one M16 automatic rifle to the military.

“Both Alsid and Udding are undergoing custodial debriefing,” Petinglay said.