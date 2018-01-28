2 seafarers killed in Cebu bar

An unidentified gunman shot dead two brothers, both seafarers, inside a bar in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City before dawn on Saturday. Police investigation showed Nick Benzen Ong, 25, died from gunshot wound on the head while his brother Neil Brian, 28, sustained a gunshot wound in the chest after he ran after the fleeing gunman. Senior Police Officer 1 Winston Ybañez, of Cebu City Police Office Homicide Section, said the Ong brothers with their cousin Rodel Mancao and friend Christian Tabada, 29, were drinking inside Sportster Cafe when the assailant approached and fired at Nick. He immediately fled outside to waiting cohort in motorcycle when Neil jumped over him. the gunman fell off the motorcycle and fired shots at Neil. Witnesses said the assailant was a tall man with huge built wearing a grey hooded jacket and was also drinking in the bar. Nick was supposed to board a ship as crew months from now while Neil just arrived from overseas.