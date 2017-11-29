2 Senate committees approve raise in base pay of military, police

TWO Senate committees approved on Wednesday Joint Resolution No. 9 increasing the base pay of military, police and other uniformed personnel.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said the government would need about P60 billion to P80 billion to implement the measure if it would be ratified by the Senate and House of Representatives.

Lacson and Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd, chairman of the Committee on National Defense, tackled Joint Resolution No. 9 filed on November 20 by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd aimed to “modify the existing Base Pay Schedule of MUP (military and uniformed personnel).”

Lacson said the resolution would be endorsed on the floor soon. Asked whether the government could implement the increase in January 2018, he said, “May pondo (There is a fund (for this).”

“I think it’s doable, considering that when we deliberated on the national budget ang dami talagang excess na pondo (There are really excess funds),” he said.

The proposed modified base pay schedule should be applied to all military personnel under the Department of National Defense (DND) and uniformed personnel under the Department of Interior and Local Government (such as the Phil. National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and Phil. Public Safety College), Phil. Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (Namria).

“Sinabi ng DBM dati naman binibigay but in terms of allowances. Ang request ng PNP at AFP, baka p’wede sa base pay i-apply ang increase, huwag idaan sa allowance (The DBM said it was being given but in terms of allowances. But the PNP and AFP requested that the increase be applied in the base pay and not through the allowance),” he added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO