2 Serbian ex-spy chiefs back on trial for Balkans wars

THE HAGUE: Two former Serbian intelligence chiefs go back on trial before UN judges on Tuesday, accused of running death squads that terrorised Bosnia and Croatia in the 1990s Balkans wars. Jovica Stanisic, 66, and Franko Simatovic, 67, were initially acquitted in 2013 of four charges of crimes against humanity and one charge of war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY). But their acquittal, which triggered a storm of protest, was overturned two years later after the prosecution appealed. The two men were ordered to return to the tribunal in The Hague to face a retrial on the same charges.