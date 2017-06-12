2 ‘Shabu Queens,’ 11 others busted

Bulacan acting police provincial director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., announced the arrest of alleged “shabu queens” – Adelaida Ricio and Josie Claridad – during a buy-bust conducted over the weekend atTowerville, Barangay Santo Cristo in San Jose Del Monte City. Also arrested with them were Marissa Dinglasa, Rodolfo Garan and Elmer Magura who were caught while in the act of sniffing shabu at the suspects’ residence which also serve as drug den. Meanwhile, in separate operation, also arrested were Rodjun Icaca, 27, Jonald Dela Cruz, 47, and Ernesto Villafuerte, 44, all of Meycauayan City; Roy Agustin, 27, and Melchor Cruz, 47, of Barangay Minuyan in Norzagaray; and Wilfred Vidal, 33, of Barangay Labne and Arnel Ramos, 42, married of Barangay Santa Ines, both in San Miguel town. Recovered from the suspects were 14 heat sealed sachets of shabu, one opened plastic sachet with shabu residue, buy-bust money, and assorted drug paraphernalia.