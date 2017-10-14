2 shot dead as Kenya opposition defies protest ban

NAIROBI: Two protesters were shot dead Friday (Saturday in Manila) as opposition supporters clashed with police in western Kenya, with hundreds defying a ban on rallies to express their anger over an increasingly uncertain presidential election. In the town of Bondo, the rural home of opposition leader Raila Odinga, a large crowd confronted officers outside the police station, scattering as live shots were fired. Witnesses told Agence France-Presse two people were shot dead. “One person had his head shattered by a bullet while the other was hit on the chest,” said eyewitness Sam Oguma. Police commander Leonard Katana said the demonstrators were shot after attempting to “attack” the police station. Regional security official Wilson Njega confirmed the two deaths, saying a full report would be issued once the circumstances of the killings became clear.

Advertisements

AFP