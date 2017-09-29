2 slain in Cagayan De Oro buy-bust

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Two suspected drug dealers were killed in a shootout with the police during an anti-illegal drug and carnapping operations in Xavier Heights, Upper Carmen here on Wednesday. Chief Insp. Mardi Hortilloza, Cagayan De Oro City police spokesman, identified the fatalities as Carmelito Salvidas of Lanao Del Norte and Ernesto Bradero of Tagolo-an, Misamis Oriental. The suspects were responsible for a series of motorcycle thefts and illegal drug activities in the city and the adjacent towns in Misamis Oriental, Hortilloza said. The raiding team recovered one stolen motorcycle, two grams of shabu worth P2,000 and P300 buy-bust money.