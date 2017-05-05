Friday, May 5, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»2 slain in QC drug-bust

    2 slain in QC drug-bust

    0
    By on Regions

    Two drug suspects were killed during a buy-bust conducted by Quezon City Police District Police Station 2 in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa on Thursday. Anti-drug unit chief, Insp. Erwin Guevara, identified the slain suspects as Alexander Matibag and Ronald Martinez while their companion, identified as alias Nante, escaped during the operation. Report said a buy-bust was conducted at about 1 a.m., but the two suspects sensed they were dealing with a poseur buyer and one of them fired at the authorities, prompting the back-up team to shoot back killing Matibag and Martinez. Seized from the suspects were several sachets of shabu and two caliber 45 pistols.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.