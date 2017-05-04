2 slain in QC drug-bust

Two drug suspects were killed during a buy-bust conducted by Quezon City Police District Police Station 2 in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa on Thursday. Anti-drug unit chief, Insp. Erwin Guevara, identified the slain suspects as Alexander Matibag and Ronald Martinez while their companion, identified as alias Nante, escaped during the operation. Report said a buy-bust was conducted at about 1 a.m., but the two suspects sensed they were dealing with a poseur buyer and one of them fired at the authorities, prompting the back-up team to shoot back killing Matibag and Martinez. Seized from the suspects were several sachets of shabu and two caliber 45 pistols.