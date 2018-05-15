2 soldiers, 10 Abu Sayyaf members killed in Sulu clash

TWO soldiers and 10 members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed while rescuing kidnap victims on Sunday in Patikul, Sulu, according to the military.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said on Monday the encounter between the Philippine Army’s 5th Scout Ranger Battalion and the ASG members happened at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday at Sitio (sub-village) Kan Alas, Barangay Tanum, Patikul.

The Army troopers were on their way to rescue Police Officer (PO) 2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad who were abducted in April, along with civilians Faizal Ahidji and Jacosalem Bas Amahad.

Military forces rescued Amahad last week. Sobejana said the terrorists were under the supervision of Abu Sayyaf sub-leaders Hajan Sawadjaan, Idang Susukan, Injam Yadah and Ben Tattoh.

The encounter lasted for about an hour, resulting in the deaths of 10 ASG members and the wounding of two others, according to Sobejana.

Four of the 10 Abu Sayyaf fatalities were identified as Amah Talah; Taha Sawdjaan, younger brother of Hatib and second of command in the ASG leadership; a certain Red; and Long Abraham.

The two wounded terrorists were identified as Ben Quirino alias Ben Tattoo and Adzren Sawadjaan.

Sobejana said that the clashes also led to the killings of two soldiers and injuries to 12 troopers.