2 soldiers dead, 8 others wounded in road accident in Cotabato

TWO soldiers died and eight others were wounded after the military truck they were riding flipped as it avoided a child who suddenly crossed the road in Cotabato, according to a military report.

The two fatalities were identified only as PFC Pregillana and PVT Marsaga who were declared dead on arrival at the Antipas Medical Specialist Hospital.

In his report, Lt. Silver Belvis, civil-military operations officer of the 39th Infantry Battalion (IB), said the accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. at the Crossing Bulwang Spring/ So Lukeke, Barangay Malatab, Antipas.

A squad under the 39th IB was onboard a KM450 military truck that was traveling along the Antipas-Arakan road when a child immediately crossed it, prompting the driver to swerve the vehicle as it flipped and fell 10 feet below the left side of the road.

Belvis said the troops came from security operations in Arakan, North Cotabato.

In a separate police report, PFC Manuel Lumanod, 32, driver of the military vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

The other casualties were identified only as Lumanod; Cpl. Anta; PVT Lacunsay; PFC Amarillo; PVT Guimay; PVT Gepitulan; PVT Alao; and PFC Silva. DEMPSEY REYES

