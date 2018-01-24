2 soldiers killed, 2 hurt in Kalinga encounter

GAMU, Isabela: Two Philippine Army soldiers were killed while two others were wounded in an encounter with the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Barangay Ba-ay, Pinukpok town of Kalinga. Killed were Corporal Jeather Lancay of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and Private 1st Class (Pfc) Edward Bonggat of Tabuk City, Kalinga. Wounded were Staff Sergeant Virgilio Jacinto and Pfc. Keaven Macaiba. They were assigned at the 50th Infantry Battalion (IB) based in Pinukpuk town in Kalinga under the 5th Infantry Division (5ID) based here. Lt. Col. Martin Daiz Jr., 50IB commanding officer, said his troops responded on a tip by the civilians on the presence of the communist terrorists conducting extortion activities among the villagers that led to the clash for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Brigadier General Perfecto Rimando Jr., 5ID commanding general, has ordered the immediate evacuation of the wounded soldiers and the conduct of pursuit operations against the fleeing rebels.