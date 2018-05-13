2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Negros Occidental clash

BACOLOD CITY: With only two days left before the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan (SK) elections, two soldiers were killed while six others were wounded in a clash early on Saturday morning between government troops and suspected rebels in a mountain village in Negros Occidental.

Brig. Gen. Eliezer Losanes, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade (IB), said troops of the 62nd Infantry Battalion were conducting combat clearing operations in in preparation for the elections on Monday when they encountered about 60 members of the New People’ s Army (NPA) in Sitio Atubon, Barangay Tan-awan, Kabankalan City.

Captain Ruel Llanes, civil-military operations officer of the 303IB, said slain were Sgt. Sandy Arevalo and Private First Class (Pfc) Vicente Marcon.

Wounded were Pfcs. Michael Bisana, Voltaire Catamin and Kenneth Cerbo; Privates Ryan Las Piñas, Joven Taghap and John Daryle Delgado.

But a statement released by the NPA’s Mount Cansermoon Command on Saturday claimed the incident was not an encounter as claimed by the military but an ambush they conducted against the troops. It also claimed no casualty or wounded on their side during the 30-minute firefight.

Last week, the group also burned down heavy equipment and a bunk for workers of a dam project of the National Irrigation Administration.

A statement it released claimed responsibility for the atrocity because they said project will affect farmers in the area.

A hot pursuit operation against the retreating rebels was ongoing as of late Saturday.