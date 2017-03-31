2 soldiers wounded in another bombing

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) combatants were suspected of setting off an IED (improvised explosive device) in the borders of Barangay Timbangan in Shariff Aguak town and Barangay Nabundas in Shariff Saydona town early on Friday morning that wounded two soldiers. Capt. Arvin John Encinas, 6th Infantry Division spokesman at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, said a team of soldiers from the 40th Infantry Battalion was conducting security patrol in the area when they noticed several men acting suspiciously several meters from the borders. He said the suspects opened fire on the troops when accosted, prematurely setting off the IED, triggering a 20-minute firefight. Encinas did not identify the wounded soldiers except saying they are now safe after sustaining only minor injuries.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL