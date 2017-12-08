2 soldiers wounded in clash with Reds

BACOLOD CITY: Two soldiers from the Philippine Army were wounded after their group engaged suspected rebels of the New People’s Army (NPA) at Sitio Cunalom, Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, on Thursday morning.

Authorities identified the two wounded soldiers as Sergeant Jomar Dolorfino and Private Jelord Para-onda, both members of the 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB).

Based on information given by Police Regional Office-6 (PRO-6), the government troops were conducting combat operations in the area after they discovered a suspected NPA camp in nearby Barangay Buenavista in the city on Tuesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., the soldiers encountered about 30 suspected NPA rebels and the two sides traded shots that lasted for a few hours before the rebels retreated.

Both Para-onda and Dolorfino were airlifted by a Huey helicopter of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to the city’s district hospital.

The Philippine Army and the police sent reinforcements to the area to pursue the rebels.

Colonel Eliezer Losañes, commander of the 303rd IB based in Murcia, Negros Occidental, said in a statement that they had anticipated the NPA’s offensive attacks.

“That is why, it is imperative to conduct intensive combat operations to deter the terroristic attacks,” he added.

Losañes said the 303rd IB is proactive in defeating the Community Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army on Negros Island.

Meanwhile, the PAF’s Huey helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing along the national highway of Sitio Tanulo, Barangay Pilar, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental.

The chopper had just delivered the two wounded soldiers in Himamaylan and was returning to the battle area when it encountered technical problem while in the air.

Carrying two pilots and four crew, it managed to land safely on an open field just beside the national highway.