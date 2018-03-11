2 soldiers wounded in clash with NPA in Batangas

TWO soldiers were wounded in an encounter with members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) on Saturday morning in Batangas, the Philippine Army said on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., commander of the Army’s 202nd Infantry Brigade, said the clash happened while troops were conducting combat operations at Sitio Kapihan, Barangay Patugo in Balayan at 8:30 a.m. when they chanced upon NPA members who were believed to be remnants of the Sub-Regional Military Area.

The exchange of gunfire lasted for about 30 minutes with the communist fighters “scampering” into different directions.

The NPA unit, Burgos added, was the group his brigade encountered in November 2017 in Nasugbu, Batangas where at least 15 communist fighters were killed, including Josephine Lapira, a student from the University of the Philippines in Manila.

About an hour after the Saturday encounter, another firefight ensued at 9:12 a.m. as a group of soldiers, conducting operations at Sitio Sahing, cornered the retreating rebels who numbered about 30, resulting in the wounding of two troops.

He added that the Philippine Air Force’s 730th Combat Group reported that the NPA in Balayan town were “consolidating” for tactical offensives to “project relevance” in the province prior to the NPA anniversary on March 29. DEMPSEY REYES