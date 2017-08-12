2 Surigao Sur farmers wounded in NPA ambush

CAMP EVANGELISTA, Cagayan De Oro City: Two farmers on their way to deliver newly harvested watermelons were wounded when armed men believed to be New People’s Army (NPA) members detonated an improvised explosive device followed by a volley of gunfire along the highway in Surigao Del Sur. Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesman of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID), identified the victims as Philip Silva Medriano, 57, and his assistant Joel Silyares, 42. They were brought to Lianga District Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Maj. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal, Jr. the 4ID commander described the attack on the innocent civilians as condemnable and a gross violation of international human rights law. “The attack on the innocent civilians was an act of terror which totally disregarded the safety of innocent people,” Madrigal said.