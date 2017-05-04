2 suspected Abu Sayyaf members nabbed in Bohol

CEBU CITY: Two men suspected to be the remnants of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members who entered Bohol were arrested on Thursday morning in Barangay Tan-awan in Tubigon town, Bohol.

PO2 Ronald Manlangit, desk officer of Tubigon Police Station, said the two armed men were sighted at 5 a.m. on Thursday in Barangay Tan-awan asking for food and clothes.

One of the men was identified as suspected ASG member Saad Samad Kiram, 36, who is now detained in the Bohol Provincial Police Office.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7 Deputy Chief Hector Amancia said Kiram and his companion were fed in one of the houses in Tan-awan.

While the two were eating, the owner of the house called the attention of troops from the 41st Infantry Brigade to apprehend them. The two did not resist arrest.

Amancia said the authorities seized a loaded handgun and a hand grenade from the suspects.

Police said they were still verifying the identity of the other suspected ASG member.

Tubigon is a town next to Clarin, where the second clash between the ASG and government troops took place on April 22, which led to the death of sub-leader Joselito Melloria, an Inabanga, Bohol native who joined the bandit group and three others.

The first clash between suspected ASG members and government troops in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol on April 11 resulted in the death of five suspected ASG members, three soldiers and a policeman. PNA

PNA/CC