2 suspects arrested in ambush-slay of Puerto Galera councilor, son

MINDORO Oriental police arrested on Wednesday two suspects in the killing of a councilor from Puerto Galera and his 15-year old son.

Tirso Manlangit Tito and Rogelio Sotto Sto. Tomas, both residents from Lipa City, Batangas, are being held for the death of Puerto Galera Councilor Melchor Arago and his son Kenneth.

Senior Supt. Christopher Birung said Tito and Sto. Tomas were caught aboard a van that passed through a checkpoint in the town of San Teodoro at 5:30 a.m.

The police found a lead in its investigation about two “suspicious-looking” men riding a white van, which came from Barangay Villaflor, Puerto Galera heading to Calapan City.

A witness in the Aragos’ killings claimed that he saw the two suspects collecting bottles, scraps, and metals in front of the victims’ house before the ambush at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses claimed that Melchor was inside his car, which was parked in front of his house when the suspects aboard a motorcycle stopped and shot him several times.

Investigation also showed that while the suspects were about to flee, they saw Kenneth go out of the Aragos’s house. Witnesses said the suspects shot Kenneth several times as well.

Both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies, which resulted to their deaths. RJ CARBONELL