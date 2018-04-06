2 suspects killed in South Cotabato Anti-Drug operation

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao:Two suspected drug dealers were killed while policemen were wounded during separate operations in the villages of Norala, South Cotabato, before dawn on Thursday. Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO 12), identified the slain suspects as Melvin Saladero, alias “Bombay” of Barangay Poblacion, and Ryan Barcarcel of Barangay San Miguel. Gonzales said the two wounded policemen are recuperating in the hospital but did not identify them. Members of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit backed by Norala police force were to serve search warrants against Saladero and Barcarcel at about 4 a.m. when the suspects opened fire at the law enforcers, sparking a firefight. Both died instantly. Police recovered an undetermined number of sachets of shabu and handguns. But the victims’ relatives said the fatalities were shot pointblank and the drugs were allegedly planted during the operation.