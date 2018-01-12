2 suspects nabbed in drug buy-bust operation in Quezon City

OPERATIVES from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) caught two suspects in a buy-bust operation late Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

A buy-bust operation at 10:30 p.m. in a gasoline station in Barangay Doña Josefa in Quezon City led to the arrest of Merhan Javiron and Jovan Cariño.

Seized were four sachets of “Kush” or high-grade marijuana that grows in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, 21 tablets of ecstasy, and two plastic bags of cocaine worth P100,000.

“Ang kanilang interaction ay nangyayari through social media, nag-uusap sila through Messenger,” said Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar of the QCPD.

(Their interaction happens on social media. They talk through Messenger.)

Payments were also made through bank deposits into the accounts of suspected drug lords who still have yet to be tracked.

Eleazar added that the arrest was an offshoot of a previous anti-drug operation at Timog Avenue last December 31 which led to the arrest of four suspects.

“Itong arestadong suspek konektado sa apat na nagbebenta ng party drugs kasama ang ‘Hello Kitty’ variety ng ecstasy pills bago magbagong taon,” he said.

(This arrest is linked to the four who were selling party drugs that includes ‘Hello Kitty’ and a variety of ecstasy pills that were sold before the New Year.)

Those arrested previously were identified as Michael Carag, Nina Recio, Sarah Sibayan, and Dianne Estrella. They had been under police surveillance and reportedly had the same supplier as Javiron and Cariño.

The two will be brought for inquest at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for Violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Twenty-three drug users have surrendered to QCPD since January 1. GLEE JALEA