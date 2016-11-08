2 suspects in OFW SLAY die in QC shootout

Two suspects reportedly involved in the killing of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) on November 4 died in an armed encounter with operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) at dawn on Monday. Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, identified the slain suspects as Robert (alias Rodman), 5’2’’ and a certain Inggo. Eleazar said the CIDU had received confidential information that the suspects were hiding in a shanty at UP Arboretum in Barangay UP Campus. The operatives who went to the area, however, were met with gunfire from the suspects, sparking a shootout. Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) led by Senior Insp. Ben Corpuz recovered from the suspects the shoulder bag of victim Russel Calbonero containing her Philippine Passport, P3,720 cash and other personal belongings. Calbonero, of No. 28-B Matahimik Street, Barangay Malaya was shot dead inside a salon along V. Luna Extension. The slain suspects were also found with a caliber .38 revolver without serial number, a Rugger caliber 357 magnum revolver, several drug paraphernalia, empty plastic sachets of shabu and six live ammunition.