2 Taiwan tour legs kick off LPGT season

The ICTSI Ladies Philippine Golf Tour marks its fifth season with another pair of tournaments serving as part of the Taiwan LPGA Tour, ensuring stellar international rosters for the twin events set at Splendido and Mt. Malarayat.

Korean Lee Jeong-hwa nipped Fumika Kawagishi of Japan in a thrilling finish to snare the ICTSI Champion Tour presented by Champion and TLPGA by one last year with the same windup expected when the event returns for the kick-off leg on March 8 to 10 at the wind-raked Splendido Taal Golf Club.

Recognizing the growing status of the LPGT in the region, the Taiwan LPGA has also made the next LPGT leg at Mt. Malarayat part of its circuit with the same Splendido field expected to clash for the ICTSI Champion Tour presented by Champion Infinity on March 15 to 17 at the Malarayat layout in Lipa City, Batangas.

The LPGT events, serving as the also serving as the third and fifth legs, respectively, of the Taiwan LPGA, offer a total prize fund of $75,000 each.

Sustaining its gains the past four years, the LPGT, put up by ICTSI in 2013 to provide the country’s golfing ladies a tournament of their own and help produce world class players, will again hold a 10-stage circuit this year, including the second ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters, also a TLPGA co-sanctioned event.

“By co-sanctioning LPGT’s first two events again, the TLPGA continues to recognize our tour as a key circuit to play in the region,” said Colo Ventosa, general manager of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

After Mt. Malarayat, the LPGT resumes with the ICTSI Luisita Ladies Challenge on April 18 to 20 to be followed by the Orchard Ladies Invitational on May 30 to June 1.

Action shifts back to Baguio on June 28 to 30 for the Baguio Ladies Classic then the circuit heads back to Mt. Malarayat on July 25 to 27. Southwoods will host the seventh leg on August 15 to 17 then the tour goes to Sherwood Hills on September 12 to 14 and Wack Wack will stage the penultimate leg on October 24 to 26.

The PH Ladies Masters will again wind up the circuit on a date still to be finalized late this year.

Symetra Tour-bound Dottie Ardina, Princess Superal, Mia Piccio and Cyna Rodriguez are expected to lead the local challenge at Splendido and Mt. Malarayat, all hoping to nail victories and a big boost to their respective campaigns abroad.